 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Shaker falls to Shen in Class AA finals

Mar 05, 2017 Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports, The Spot, Towns

SPOTTED: Shaker falls to Shen in Class AA finals

GLENS FALLS – Shaker girls lost to Shenendehowa 55-47 in the Section II, Class AA finals.

Shaker standout CeCe Mayo led all scorers at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Saturday, March 4 with 19 points and seven rebounds. Her teammate Alexandra DeBeatham chopped in eight and had four rebounds while Shyla Sanford and Maddy Malicki each had seven.

Shaker never seemed to get in a groove and were down by as many as 13 in the third quarter. The Bison did scrap back and cut the lead to three midway through the final period but never got closer.

Cameron Tooley and Alexandra Tudor each had 17 to lead Shen while Catherine Almeida and Simone Walker had eight and six respectively.

Rounding out the scoring for Shaker Julia DeBeatham with five and Lexi Ratigan had a point.

More on the game in our print edition.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU