SPOTTED: Shaker falls to Shen in Class AA finals

GLENS FALLS – Shaker girls lost to Shenendehowa 55-47 in the Section II, Class AA finals.

Shaker standout CeCe Mayo led all scorers at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Saturday, March 4 with 19 points and seven rebounds. Her teammate Alexandra DeBeatham chopped in eight and had four rebounds while Shyla Sanford and Maddy Malicki each had seven.

Shaker never seemed to get in a groove and were down by as many as 13 in the third quarter. The Bison did scrap back and cut the lead to three midway through the final period but never got closer.

Cameron Tooley and Alexandra Tudor each had 17 to lead Shen while Catherine Almeida and Simone Walker had eight and six respectively.

Rounding out the scoring for Shaker Julia DeBeatham with five and Lexi Ratigan had a point.

More on the game in our print edition.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story