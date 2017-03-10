Four men sentenced for beating fellow construction worker

ALBANY – Two men will serve four years in state prison and two will serve six for beating a fellow construction worker in a Colonie hotel on June 5, 2016.

Three of the four West Virginia residents pleaded guilty to assault and a fourth plead to attempted assault, said District Attorney David Soares.

The four men, in town working on a construction project, restrained another worker and beat him for several hours. They kicked and punched the victim multiple times and bit him in the genitals. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Judge Roger McDonough sentenced Shane McCallister, 29, and Dallas Fox, 43, to four years in prison. Mark Skaggs, 33, was sentenced to six years in prison for the hotel room assault while Michael Grimmett, 33, was initially sentenced to four years in prison but McDonough added another two for punching a fellow Albany County jail inmate.

Assistant District Attorney Dennis DiBari of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted this case.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story