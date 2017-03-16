UPDATEd w/victim ID – Colonie police investigate fatal accident on Central Avenue

Mar 16, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
Colonie police investigate a fatal one-car crash on Central Avenue Thursday, March 16. (photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
UPDATE: Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 21-year-old Jajuan L. Williams of Albany. The preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
COLONIE – Police are investigating a one-car fatal accident that took place on Central Avenue near Arrow Street.
According to reports, the red, two-door car hit a snow bank, became airborne and hit a telephone pole.
According to one police officer on the scene, the male victim was about 22 years old.
Three of the four lanes, were closed for several hours as police reconstructed the scene. East bound traffic was being diverted around the crash and one west bound lane remained open.
Police are also investigating whether or not another car was involved.
More information as it becomes available.
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser