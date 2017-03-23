‘Sovereign citizen’ sentenced to prison

Mar 23, 2017 Spotlight News Albany County, Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
ALBANY – A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen from Schenectady was sentenced to two and a third to seven years in state prison for a host of crimes involving a property he tried to steal and then sell in Colonie.
On Jan. 19, A jury found Zachariah Latnie, 22, guilty of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, burglary, tampering with public records and offering a false instrument for filing, conspiracy and possession of burglars tools.
According to District Attorney David Soares, on Aug. 15, 2014 and Nov. 28, 2014, Latnie illegally entered and then tried to sell the former Hibachi X restaurant at 1893 Central Ave. The property is valued at more than $1 million.
When arrested, he was in possession of fraudulent government documents and paperwork referencing the “sovereign citizen” movement, a belief that law – criminal and property – do not have any standing.
Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome and Shadi Masri prosecuted the case in front of Judge Peter Lynch.
