 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Colonie police: 68-year-old woman grew 50 pounds of pot

Jun 30, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

Colonie police: 68-year-old woman grew 50 pounds of pot

COLONIE – A 68-year-old woman turned herself in after police found a marijuana growing operation in the basement of her home at 14 Sarah Court.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, police received anonymous tips about the operation at Mary Barrett’s home, and received complaints from neighbors about an odor of marijuana.

An investigation into those were enough to execute a search warrant, he said, and police found about 50 pounds of marijuana as well as about one pound of concentrated marijuana.

Barrett faces the felonies of criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as the misdemeanor of unlawful growing of marijuana.

Winn said she does not have any priors and was arraigned on June 26 after she voluntarily went to the police department with her attorney on June 26.

 

 

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

53 minutes ago

Kinderhook Bank

All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day! ... See MoreSee Less

All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU