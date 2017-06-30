Colonie police: 68-year-old woman grew 50 pounds of pot

COLONIE – A 68-year-old woman turned herself in after police found a marijuana growing operation in the basement of her home at 14 Sarah Court.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, police received anonymous tips about the operation at Mary Barrett’s home, and received complaints from neighbors about an odor of marijuana.

An investigation into those were enough to execute a search warrant, he said, and police found about 50 pounds of marijuana as well as about one pound of concentrated marijuana.

Barrett faces the felonies of criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as the misdemeanor of unlawful growing of marijuana.

Winn said she does not have any priors and was arraigned on June 26 after she voluntarily went to the police department with her attorney on June 26.

