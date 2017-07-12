Colonie Planning Board sends housing development back to the drawing board

Jul 12, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Government, News, Towns
COLONIE – The town Planning Board, without taking a vote, sent the plan to build 15 residential homes on land between Boght Road and Route 9 back to the drawing board.
The Planned Development District was initially presented early last month and included building the homes in a neighborhood called Ridgeview Meadows, a 56-bed memory care facility for seniors on land zoned for Single Family Residential and an 80-bed assisted living facility in addition to some space dedicated to retail on 27-plus acres.
In front of a standing room only crowd on Tuesday, July 11, Town Attorney Michael Magguilli set the stage before the applicant even began the presentation of just the residential aspect of the plan. The official request for a PDD for the entire project, though, is still technically in front of the town for consideration, which Magguilli said is a problem.
“The segmentation issue is one thing I am concerned about since I am the person who would have to defend the town against any future lawsuits,” he said. “If the residential portion is approved now, and then you come back to get the commercial portion approved at a later date, that is a real issue for the town.”
The majority of the land, 22.2 acres, is zoned Single Family Residential while the rest, closest to Route 9, is zoned Commercial Office Residential.
It is the chunk of land zoned SFR between where developers want to
build the 15 homes and the stretch of land along Route 9 that is already zoned COR that drew the sharpest criticism from the board.
Developers need a variance to construct the memory assisted living facility in the area zoned SFR, but the area was left blank on the plan presented Wednesday.
“I’m not in favor of anything other than SFR in a SFR zone,” said Craig Shamlian, a member of the Planning Board. “Clearly, we want to see what else you have planned, without that we are left to guess and we are probably not going to guess favorably from your viewpoint.”
Roger Keating, an engineer with Chazen Companies, hired to design the project by the Vermont based developer Blackrock Construction and landowner Frank Polsinello, told the board there isn’t a firm “end user” for that tract of land so presenting any plan is premature because if could change.
“I think this is a little bit piecemeal, and there is the gap of SFR that is not really spoken for right now,” said board Chair Peter Stuto. “I am not in favor of a PDD, and I’m not in favor of using any portion of SFR for anything other than SFR.”
The board was also not receptive to connecting the new neighborhood to the long-standing, high-end Dutch Meadows neighborhood located off Boght Road. And neither was the majority of the crowd who turned out in opposition of the project.
Since each of the seven board members voiced concerns about the project before the public had a chance to comment – and Stuto said there would not be a vote, essentially sending the applicants back to revamp the plan – only a few residents who signed up to speak actually took a turn at the microphone.
Common themes from the board, and the few residents who did speak, was they didn’t want the cul-de-sacs at the end of Wetherby Court and Bergen Woods Drive opened to connect to the new development, fear the smaller lot sizes would hurt property values and that the new development would add to the already problematic drainage issues.
“As a community … we are against a planned development district in single family residential. So please no commercial buildings in single family residential,” said Wetherby Court resident Jeff Connery. “We are against the conservation development in single family residential.
The proposed development is not in a conservation overlay in the town’s Comprehensive Plan. It would include smaller lot sizes, setbacks and streets and would in turn lower our property values.”
If the board granted a conservation subdivision it would have allowed the developers to shrink lot sizes from 18,000 square feet – the standard found in Dutch Meadows – to 15,000 square feet but still allow the same size homes. It would, though, have forced the developer to conserve more open space.
Connecting the similar developments that are in close proximity is favored by some engineers and town planners because it allows emergency vehicles access and helps traffic flow. But, nobody at the meeting – board members or residents – looked too kindly on that scenario for vehicles anyway.
Keating called the cul-de-sacs “temporary” and were done with a mind towards extending the existing neighborhood.
“Connectively sounds great and looks great until you are in the neighborhoods that are connected,” said Steve Heider, the former police chief and newly appointed member of the board. “If it is connected for purposes of recreation, whether be biking or walking, it’s all well and good but when you connect for vehicles, in my past life, all I saw was problems.”
Ben Avery, of Bedrock Construction, told the board his team would likely come back in the coming weeks with plans to try and get approval for the project in two phases.
“We heard the board loud and clear,” he said after the meeting.
Supervisor Paula Mahan, who was at the meeting, said the process worked as it was intended.
“It’s about the people working together with the developers, who come with a plan and an idea but there are also people in the neighborhoods who have a vested interest,” she said.
Jun 14, 2017 0
May 17, 2017 0
May 16, 2017 0
May 10, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
8 hours ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
14 hours ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
1 day ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
2 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
6 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
7 days ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $6/person
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse! ... See MoreSee Less