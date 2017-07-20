Colonie pols raise, spend campaign cash

COLONIE – Incumbent Supervisor Paula Mahan raised $12,805 over the the first six months of 2017, according to the filings at the state Board of Elections.

Mahan, a Democrat running for a sixth term, started 2017 with $20,996 in the bank and spent $8,283 for a balance of $25,517 as the election season heats up heading into this fall.

Mahan is being challenged by Frank Mauriello, the Albany County Legislature’s minority leader. He filed a “no activity” on his July disclosure form with the Board of Elections as of Tuesday, July 18.

Mahan generated $11,485 from individual contributors, $350 from corporations and $970 from “other monetary,” including $100 from the “Canestrari for Assembly” Committee. Assemblyman Ron Canestrari retired in 2012 but still had more than $65,000 in his campaign account as of January. He did not file a July periodic report as of Thursday, July 20, three days after the mid-year report is due.

Mahan’s largest expense, $1,536, was to the Latham Fire Department for a fundraiser.

In another, high profile, town-wide race, Republican Julie Gansle raised $7,440 in her bid for town clerk and spent $5,019.

The large majority, $7,190, was generated from individuals and her two largest expenses was a reimbursement to herself for $2,695, and $1,000 to the Colonie Republican Committee.

Her opponent for the seat being vacated by Elizabeth DelTorto, Democrat Alison McLean Lane, raised $100 and spent $40 according to the campaign account called “Friends of Alison McLean Lane.”

The Colonie Democratic Committee reported raising $16,245 and spending $3,796 for a balance of $19,553.

The majority, $9,540 was generated by individuals while $2,755 was raised through corporate contributions .

There are three different committees on record at the Board of Elections with “Colonie Republican” in the title, but only one has reported any activity, the “Town of Colonie Republican Committee-Housekeeping.”

That committee started with $3,590, raised $14,560 and spent $2,417.

Four candidates – Gansle, Mauriello and two running for Town Board, David Gree and Christine Badger – each gave $1,000. Michelle Zilgme, who is running unopposed for receiver of taxes, donated $600.

The chairman, George Scaringe, kicked in $3,000, according to the filling.

The next filing for candidates running in a primary is due Aug. 11. For candidates running in the general election, the next filing is due on Oct. 6.

