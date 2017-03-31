Altamont man charged with stealing firearms, some weapons still unaccounted for

On Wednesday, March 29, Maximilian Chambliss, 21, of Altamont, was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into stolen firearms. The incident reportedly took place on Feb. 10 in the Town of Corinth. It is alleged that Chambliss entered into a residence on Farr Road in Corinth and stole numerous firearms, including at least 2 long guns and 4 handguns. Some of the stolen firearms have been recovered in the Albany area, however some of them remain missing.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of those guns contact them at (518)885-6761. This case remains open as an active investigation and more arrests are expected. Chambliss was arraigned by Corinth Town Justice Lane Schemerhorn and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. He will appear in the Town of Corinth Court on April 4 at 10 a.m.

