Two Hilton brands come together, break ground at Crossgates Mall

Photos: Baker PR

GUILDERLAND – Tru by Hilton, a new midscale hotel brand from Hilton, and Homewood Suites by Hilton, their all-suite hotel brand, “broke new ground” with a dual-branded property at Crossgates Mall today, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The five-story, 192-room hotel is the Hilton portfolio’s first dual-branded Tru and Homewood Suites by Hilton property, and Guilderland’s first new ground-up hotel development in more than 20 years.

The ground-breaking event was attended by members of the local business community, including Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen J. Congel; Vice President & Managing Director of Franchise Development at Hilton Tom Lorenzo; Senior Vice President; and President of M&T Bank’s Central New York Region Allen Naples, as well as Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber and Crossgates General Manager Michael Gately. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and County Legislators Mark Grimm (R-29) and Paul Miller (D-32), both of whom represent parts of Guilderland, were also on hand to wield shovels.

The new hotel, scheduled to open next fall, will feature two separate areas designed for each brand, public spaces designed to promote socializing, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor sport court. Hotel guests will be able to enjoy the amenities of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, just a short walk from all the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities offered by Crossgates Mall.

“With Tru by Hilton appealing to a cross-generation of travelers, coupled with the upscale offerings of Homewood Suites, guests traveling to Guilderland will have desirable lodging options without having to sacrifice quality or value,” said Tru by Hilton’s Alexandra Jaritz. “We look forward to bringing the new and energetic vibe of Tru by Hilton to the area as we look to reinvent the midscale traveling experience.”

“We are thrilled that Hilton has chosen our town for this innovative product,” said Supervisor Barber. “This exciting project will provide residents with in town accommodations for visiting families and friends; it will help local businesses and economic development; and with direct access to interstate highways, it’s at a perfect location.”

“With Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, developer Stephen Congel has created an anchor establishment that will help attract visitors to experience Guilderland and Albany County,” said Naples, of M&T Bank, which provided a construction loan that helped to set the project in motion. “The new development, with the support of Hilton, will help create jobs and generate new economic activity, and we’re excited to provide the capital to help make it happen.”

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a new midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand offers modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with re-imagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprising four areas where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, amenities include a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, premium snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton is Hilton’s upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional amenities include: complimentary Internet, a daily full-hot breakfast and complimentary evening social every Monday-Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to the same benefits described above. Homewood Suites stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.

About Crossgates Mall

Crossgates Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Forever 21, Burlington Coat Factory, Dave & Buster’s, Lucky Strike Social, Billy Beez and Regal Cinemas with IMAX, and offers more than 180 retail shops, including Apple, restaurants and a food court. Additional information can be found at www.shopcrossgates.com.

