Two Hilton brands come together, break ground at Crossgates Mall

Aug 16, 2017 Ali Hibbs Business, Guilderland, News, Towns
Photos: Baker PR
GUILDERLAND – Tru by Hilton, a new midscale hotel brand from Hilton, and Homewood Suites by Hilton, their all-suite hotel brand, “broke new ground” with a dual-branded property at Crossgates Mall today, Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The five-story, 192-room hotel is the Hilton portfolio’s first dual-branded Tru and Homewood Suites by Hilton property, and Guilderland’s first new ground-up hotel development in more than 20 years.
The ground-breaking event was attended by members of the local business community, including Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen J. Congel; Vice President & Managing Director of Franchise Development at Hilton Tom Lorenzo; Senior Vice President; and President of M&T Bank’s Central New York Region Allen Naples, as well as Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber and Crossgates General Manager Michael Gately. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and County Legislators Mark Grimm (R-29) and Paul Miller (D-32), both of whom represent parts of Guilderland, were also on hand to wield shovels.
The new hotel, scheduled to open next fall, will feature two separate areas designed for each brand, public spaces designed to promote socializing, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor sport court. Hotel guests will be able to enjoy the amenities of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, just a short walk from all the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities offered by Crossgates Mall.
“With Tru by Hilton appealing to a cross-generation of travelers, coupled with the upscale offerings of Homewood Suites, guests traveling to Guilderland will have desirable lodging options without having to sacrifice quality or value,” said Tru by Hilton’s Alexandra Jaritz. “We look forward to bringing the new and energetic vibe of Tru by Hilton to the area as we look to reinvent the midscale traveling experience.”
“We are thrilled that Hilton has chosen our town for this innovative product,” said Supervisor Barber. “This exciting project will provide residents with in town accommodations for visiting families and friends; it will help local businesses and economic development; and with direct access to interstate highways, it’s at a perfect location.”
“With Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, developer Stephen Congel has created an anchor establishment that will help attract visitors to experience Guilderland and Albany County,” said Naples, of M&T Bank, which provided a construction loan that helped to set the project in motion. “The new development, with the support of Hilton, will help create jobs and generate new economic activity, and we’re excited to provide the capital to help make it happen.”
About Tru by Hilton
Tru by Hilton is a new midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand offers modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with re-imagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprising four areas where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, amenities include a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, premium snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com.
About Homewood Suites by Hilton
Homewood Suites by Hilton is Hilton’s upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional amenities include: complimentary Internet, a daily full-hot breakfast and complimentary evening social every Monday-Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to the same benefits described above. Homewood Suites stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.
About Crossgates Mall
Crossgates Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Forever 21, Burlington Coat Factory, Dave & Buster’s, Lucky Strike Social, Billy Beez and Regal Cinemas with IMAX, and offers more than 180 retail shops, including Apple, restaurants and a food court. Additional information can be found at www.shopcrossgates.com.
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
2 hours ago
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
9 hours ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
10 hours ago
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
23 hours ago
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
1 day ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
Great! Keep up the good work.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA was live.
1 day ago
CDTA has been named Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year! Thank you to our employees, customers and community partners for making this award possible. #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
Bob Ford field at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at UAlbany
We also have to thank Dennis Fitzgerald for laying the ground work way back when ty Dennis carm for following in Dennis foot steps and all the employees for working together most of the time
Great teamwork by all!!!! Congrats CDTA Family and Friends.
Congratulations...This award is well earned...Keep up the good work
Number 1 destroy all!
#CDTAProud
congratulations!
Sound is bad.
Congratulations!
Where is this
Awesome job CDTA!!! Great company
Awesome!!!
We are all proud
Congratulations to all!!!
Nice work cdta
Congrats!! Great Press Conference
This is a Huge accomplishment
Congrats David Stackrow and your CDTA team!
I am so proud to be part of The CDTA family
Yay girls!!!!
congratulations!
Gigi Chrysogelos, here you go .
Thanks to the Board and Carm for the great leadership, hardwork and vision to accomplish such a huge task as this. Fantastic! Great job!
Proud to be a part of this achievement!
1 day ago
Ready to make your move to Kinderhook Bank? We’re pet and people friendly at Kinderhook Bank – free coffee and cookies for you and treats for the kids and your dog too! ... See MoreSee Less
Tune in here tomorrow, August 15 at 10 a.m. ET for a special announcement! #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Be sure to check out the news on Brian Pollack’s purchase of 915 Broadway in Albany with the help of Kinderhook Bank! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/08/11/why-this-33-year-old-just-paid-2-4-million-for.html?an... ... See MoreSee Less
Albany, NY, warehouse district property sold for $2.4 million - Albany Business ReviewBrian Pollock bought the 30,000-square-foot building at 915 Broadway, next to Tanpopo Ramen and Wolff's Biergarten.
Happy Monday! Did you know that CDPHP Cycle has an App? Get access to bike-sharing in the palm of your hand! www.cdphpcycle.com ... See MoreSee Less