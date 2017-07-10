SPOTTED: Double M Rodeo Opening Night Gallery

Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less

Book Discussion ClubThe Spinney at Van DykeJoin us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.

Cost: $27/person

NunsenseThe Theater BarnCost: $27/person

Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical "Nunsense". Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!

Cost: $6/person

Pancake BreakfastThe Spinney at Pond ViewCost: $6/person

Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!

Cost: $4.75/person

Mini Golf at FunPlexThe Spinney at Pond ViewCost: $4.75/person

Play a friendly game of mini golf with your neighbors and friends.

Battle of the Sexes TriviaThe Spinney at Pond ViewA new Spinney favorite! Come join your neighbors and friends in a friendly game of trivia. Last month the women won – who will it be this month?!

Cocktail HourThe Spinney at Pond ViewEnjoy your favorite summer cocktail! Appetizers to share are welcome.

Cost: $3/person

Make Your Own SundaeThe Spinney at Pond ViewCost: $3/person

Take a break from the July heat and enjoy a make your own sundae bar at the Clubhouse!