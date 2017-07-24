SPOTTED: Double M Rodeo July 21 Malta NY

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead

Thank you 'Friends of TNT Barbershop' for giving up your Sunday morning to work at Sheridan Hollow Commons.

At one time, this lot must have been a building. Inches below the surface is rock, concrete and brick. In order for the students of Make A Play, Inc. & University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program to build the pergola, Sean and Kirk needed holes for the posts but the shovels weren't making a dent. So we rented an auger, Sean & Kirk called their friends, and after a couple of hours of hard work, we had holes for the pergola and bench posts, as well as the trees for outside the fence line. Thank you, gentlemen, for having a positive community impact today and everyday!

Columbia County Fair Seeks Performers of All Ages for Talent Contest



Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter the annual talent competition on Aug. 30 at noon on opening day of the 177th annual Columbia County Fair, according to fair officials.



Performers from singers to dancers to bands and more are wanted for the "Columbia County's Got Talent" show Wednesday, Aug. 30 at noon at the North Gate Stage. Juniors will perform first at noon followed by teens at 2:30 p.m. and adults at 5 p.m. Performances should not be longer than five minutes. The top six performers in each division will return to the stage at 7 that evening for the final competition and awards ceremony.



Read more at www.columbiafair.com/columbia-county-fair-seeks-performers-of-all-ages-for-talent-contest/

Olana State Historic Site Celebrate the 50th anniversary of when Olana opened as a public work of art! Top regional chefs will create 1967-inspired hors d'oeuvres and a DJ will spin tunes from this era on Olana's East Lawn...

The transformation continues! This summer, we are very fortunate to have Cuozzo Creative, Make A Play, Inc. & the University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program continue what many others began last summer. The students, with tutelage and support from Angela, Kirk, Sean, Catie, Mary & Deshaya, are continuing the Urban Resilience Mural, moving the raised bed boxes closer to the fence line, staining the picnic tables and building a pergola. Thank you to all the adults and students who are volunteering their time and energy for this effort. #SheridanHollowCommons #UrbanResilience #UrbanGreenspace

Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic



Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors.

"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the "55 and better" community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."



Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/

Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women's Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm

Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!



You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.



We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!



Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.



At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.



Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).



We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org.

Even the threatening skys couldn't keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Mike Fiacco, & Josh Cukerstein (taking the picture!)